Izuku Just Had His Best ‘My Hero Academia’ Episode Yet

My Hero Academia has officially jump started its third season as the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains made their move on U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp, and it lead to one of the biggest battles in the series to date.

Protecting Kota from danger, Izuku jumped in front of a brand new, horrifying villain. Not only did he possess strength and a mean violent streak, he was the villain that killed Kota’s parents.

This leads to a confrontation in which Izuku shines in a way he was never able to before. After Muscular, whose Quirk enhances his speed and strength, was able to take a Detroit Smash at full power, Izuku was out of options. This battle showed great improvement from Izuku, as he tried to protect Kota and escape while holding Muscular at bay.

Out of options, Izuku is eventually overwhelmed by Muscular’s attack. He starts giving up, apologizing to his mother and All Might for not becoming a hero, but is then saved by Kota.

Kota had hated his Quirk because Muscular killed his parents and hated the idea of powers that lead to their deaths. But in this moment, he’s reaching out to Izuku after constantly pushing him away. But Izuku shines so much, that he’s able to get through to Kota after learning that it was going to take action in order to do so.

In this moment, Izuku gets a second wind and summons “one million percent” of his strength and manages to punch Muscular severely. In that moment, he becomes Kota’s hero and shines more than he has in the series so far.

