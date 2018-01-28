‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Designs Reveal New Heroes

The countdown to My Hero Academia‘s next season is already on. This spring will usher in the anime’s third season, and fans are already anticipating the new heroes who will debut with the release. So, Shueisha was kind enough to give fans a sneak-peek at some of those pro heroes.

If you got your hands on the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, you must have noticed its My Hero Academia shoutout. The issue included a promo for the anime which highlighted a brand-new pro hero team. The members of the Wild Wild Pussycats can be seen in all their costumed glory below!

Oh, and Kota Izumi also makes an appearance! You cannot overlook that bundle of childish angst.

My Hero Academia’s Wild Wild Pussycats Cast and Character Designs revealed. Mandalay: Chisa Suganuma

Ragdoll: Meiko Kawasaki

Tora: Shinosuke Ogami

Pixiebob: Serina Machiyama

The anime designs for the Pussycats look spot-on with their manga counterparts. Mandalay and Ragdoll look as adorable as ever with their mitten gloves. Tora looks extra manly with his high-collared costume, and Pixiebob seems plenty dangerous with her visor.

As for Kota, the tiny kid looks like he is ready to bite someone. The boy is dressed in his usual button-down and cap, but his surly expression looks anything but welcoming.

The promo also highlights the cast for each character. Chisa Suganuma will play Mandalay while Meiko Kawasaki takes on Ragdoll. Shinosuke Ogami and Serina Machiyama will play Tora and Pixiebob respectively. Michiru Yamazaki will play Kota Izumi.

