‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Season 3 Casting, Character Designs

My Hero Academia’s third season is quickly speeding toward its April 7, and since it’s so close, fans have noticed all the pieces are coming together. After news of its same-day English dub, and a new trailer, the series has added more of its cast.

Most importantly, it’s filled out an important factor in the third season, the new additions to the League of Villains.

My Hero Academia reveals designs and voices for:

Daichi Endou: Twice

Ryou Iwazaki: Spinner

Tsguo Mogami: Mr. Compress

Satoru Inoue: Magne

Joining other League of Villain additions, Mustard, voiced by Kiyotaka Furushima, Moonfish, voiced by Shuhei Matsuda, and voiced by Kousuke Takaguchi, are Daichi Endo as Twice, Ryou Iwazaki as Spinner, Tsguo Mogami as Mr. Compress, and Satoru Inoue as Magne.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, you can also look into the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

Along with the manga and season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

