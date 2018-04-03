‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Season 3 Opening Preview

My Hero Academia fans just got their first taste of the new opening sequence that will accompany the anime’s third season on the air.

Japanese rock band UVERworld released a preview of their new track “Odd Future,” which will be used as the opening theme to My Hero Academia Season 3.

My Hero Academia Season Three will cover the manga’s School Trip Arc. Class 1-A and 1-B head to training camp where a group of pros pushes everyone to hone the use of their Quirks. Training takes a back seat to survival when the League of Villains attacks.

Some promotional material for My Hero Academia Season Three suggest that it also move into the next arc of the series, the Hideout Raid arc.

Funimation plans to stream My Hero Academia Season 3 in SimulDub.

“From rankings to polls to awards, My Hero Academia was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, when the announcement was made. “We’re excited to be premiering Season 3 on April 7 and to be able to once again simultaneously stream the first six episodes of My Hero Academia in SimulDub on the same day and date as the Japanese broadcast.”

This year, My Hero Academia is also set to head to the big screen for the very first time in My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes. The film, which is set for an August release, will tell an original story not featured in the manga.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014.

My Hero Academia Season 3 premieres April 7th.