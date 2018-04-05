‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Shares New Promo

The time has finally come for all you desperate My Hero Academia fans. This week, the anime will return with its third season, and the release will follow Izuku Midoriya as he continues his journey towards becoming the world’s top hero. Now, a brand-new promo for the season is out, and fans can get a new look at some of Class 1-A’s famous students if they look at it closely.

Recently, Bones Inc. shared a new promo for My Hero Academia that fans were quick to subtitle. As you can see below, the English reel is a short one, but it does contain a few short clips of Sero, Ochako, and the Pussycats which fans have yet to see.

The clip begins with Sero and Iida training in a forest, and the former is able to ensnare the class president with his tape Quirk. Or, well – he at least tries to. The reel then shuffles past Todoroki and Tsuyu as the students do their own training, and one mid-length clip gives an overview of its pro heroes as a few members of the Pussycats come into view.

Subbed the newest #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 commercial, featuring new scenes with Sero, Ochako, and more! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/jQQ4MKtTsk — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 5, 2018

The clip comes to an end as the Class 1-A students find themselves in trouble when villains ambush them. Izuku is left to protect a small boy who manga readers know as Kouta Izumi. Characters like Bakugo and Ochacko also appear for a brief moment as they appear to fight their own battles, and the entire teaser ends with Izuku’s voiceover reminding fans to watch season three will it debuts.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

