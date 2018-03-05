‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Dub Trailer Released

Today Funimation released the official premiere date for My Hero Academia season 3, and along with that we got a brand new season 3 Dub trailer – which you can watch above!

This trailer is pretty much the same as the first japanese trailer, teasing a new chapter of story and footage of our favorite returning Class 1-A characters (Izuku, Katsuki, Shoto, Tenya,) once again battling with their Quirks. Meanwhile, we see Shigaraki and Kurogiri gathering their own new team of villains, who will surely provide the “critical struggle” hinted at in the official season synopsis – which you can read, below. Season 3 will be twenty-five episodes that cover two arcs, presumably the “School Trip” and “Hideout Raid” arcs from the Manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MHA S3 Synopsis – “Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.”

My Hero Academia has quickly blown up into one of the biggest series in the anime genre, securing a global fanbase that keeps growing exponentially. It’s for that reason that Funimation revealed in its official season 3 premiere announcement that MHA’s upcoming season will be streaming in SimulDub on FunimationNow, as is advertised in the Dub trailer footage (Crunchyroll and Hulu will carry the Sub simulcasts).

Funimation is making sure that whether you’re a hardcore anime fan, or simply someone who tunes into the major crossover hits, you will have a version of My Hero Academia to tune into, without having to lose pace or spend an entire season avoiding spoilers that the “purists” got to experience first. In a way, Funimation is taking the lead on the massive push of anime into the mainstream market – and fans will certainly be hoping that more series follow suit with this programming model.

My Hero Academia Season 3 will premiere on April 7th. The Sub version will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu; the dub version will be simulcast on FunimationNOW.