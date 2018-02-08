‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Reveals New Villains

Fans have been counting down the days until My Hero Academia‘s anime return since its last season ended. Season three is set to debut this April, and the fandom is gearing up for its action-packed debut. Plenty of new characters will be introduced with the release, but they will not all be heroes.

No, My Hero Academia is about to bring in a slew of new baddies, and fans just got designs for several of those villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, an advert for the anime’s next season was released in Japan this week. The issues shows off three new villains coming to My Hero Academia which manga fans should recognize.

To the far-left, fans can see Mustard in his usual black outfit and masked helmet. Moonfish is in the center rocking his creepy straight-jacket look, and his exposed teeth make him look downright disturbing. Muscular is shown to the right in a red tank top, and his facial scar looks plenty gnarly.

The characters’ actors were also revealed in the ad. Kiyotaka Furushima will play Mustard while Shuuhei Matsuda and Kosuke Takaguchi play Moonfish and Muscular respectively.

If you are not familiar with these villains, you should know they have major parts in My Hero Academia‘s next season. The anime is about to adapt the manga’s ‘School Trip Arc’ where these League of Villains recruits are introduced. The trio ambush the U-A Academy’s heroes-in-training during a summer training trip, and the kids find themselves in over their heads with some of the baddies.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you ready for My Hero Academia‘s new arc? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!