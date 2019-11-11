My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals New Episode Titles

My Hero Academia has been understandably busy as of late. After a brief break last week, the series got back to business with its anime and manga. The show returned this past weekend with a new episode, but that is not all fans got. They were gifted with a new set of episode titles, and they are teasing fans about what’s to come.

Over on Twitter, anime profiler Spytrue went live with a set of new episode titles. My Hero Academia released four to fans, and you can read the translated titles below:

“Got Gots! Let’s Red Riot!”

“Unpleasant Topic”

“GO!!”

“The Big 3, Suneater”

According to the new report, these episodes will begin on November 16. The dates do not include any gaps, so it seems like season four will be moving smoothly from here. That is good news for fans who were feeling bereft during the break since My Hero Academia felt the itch too.

For those keeping score, the next episode will be the one focused on Red Riot. Fans will remember that name in particular because of Kirishima. The hero-in-training idolizes the Pro Hero named Red Riot and wants to take on the name. It seems like Kirishima will be getting a big spotlight this next week, so fans of the manly hero won’t want to miss out on this episode.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.