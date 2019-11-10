My Hero Academia Preview Teases New Kirishima Power-Up

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has set Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A out on their first full work studies as provisionally licensed heroes, and while Midoriya has gotten a jump start, the others are not far behind. The latest episode of the series joined Midoriya on his stressful first official day working up Sir Nighteye, and the next episode will be turning its focus to Eijiro Kirishima as he begins his official work study alongside a new pro hero and member of the Big 3, Tamaki Amajiki.

The preview for Episode 68, and fifth episode of Season 4, of the series joins Kirishima on his first day and it seems like it’s going to be a lot rougher than Midoriya’s. As he and Amajiki come across a group of thugs and a mysterious quirk booster, Kirishima will be pushed far beyond his current abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 68 of the series is titled “Let’s Go, Gutsy Red Riot,” and the preview for it teases Kirishima has started his work study under the pro hero Fat Gum, who’s stationed in Kansai. Soon a criminal opens fire, and chasing him splits Kirishima away from the rest of the group. But the most notable tease is that Kirishima will be fighting against someone with a “boosted quirk.”

While there’s no clear indication of what this means for the fights going forward, especially whether or not it’s tied into Overhaul’s mysterious plans, this will be pushing Kirishima beyond everything he’s fought in the series thus far. He seems to be struggling, but that’s until he’s sparked by a flashback of some sort.

Without giving too much away, it’s here that Kirishima will unleash a new technique, and it’s one fans have been wanting to see in the anime for some time. Kirishima gets a major focus during the Shie Hassaikai arc, and the preview for the next episode teases the first of many huge moments to come for the fan-favorite this season.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.