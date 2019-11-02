No New My Hero Academia Episode This Week

We’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but unfortunately a new My Hero Academia will not be debuting this week. Due to the Rugby World Cup Finals, the adventures of Midoriya, All Might, and the assortment of deadly villains they face on the regular is taking a week off. Next week though, the sixty seventh episode of the insanely popular super hero anime franchise (or the fourth episode of season four) will be dropping, promising to show us the first encounter of Midoriya and Overhaul, which is sure to send shiver down our spine as a post Halloween scare.

The fourth season of My Hero Academia has been kicking things off with a bang, not just introducing us to a huge battle between Overhaul, and his Yakuza, against the League of Villains, but giving us a neck breaking brawl between Midoriya and Sir Nighteye, as the next “symbol of peace” attempts to earn his spot at Nighteye’s agency for his next work study. Nighteye, who was formally the sidekick to All Might, has the ability to see into a person’s future should he make contact, making Midoriya’s task of taking his “stamp” all the more difficult.

Ultimately, Izuku managed to claim his prize and earned his spot under Sir Nighteye, even though he wasn’t able to get the aforementioned stamp. Having managed to dodge in a certain way as to avoid damaging any of Nighteye’s All Might merchandise, it proved that young Deku was putting serious thought into each of his movements, grabbing the attention of the one time sidekick. With his work study confirmed, Midoriya is heading out on patrol with Lemillion, the one time choice to become All Might’s successor, where a deadly confrontation with Overhaul will take place!

