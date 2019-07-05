How Long Will My Hero Academia Season 4 Be?

With the premiere of Season Four debuting at Anime Expo this week and the series dropping this fall, My Hero Academia is looking to deliver a “Plus Ultra” performance once again. One question that is on the top of many fans’ minds is just how long this newest season is going to be. While the official episode count has yet to be confirmed, we’re sure we’ll be hearing an official announcement sooner rather than later.

Reddit User MinecrafterPH has managed to find a clue from the source of “AnimeTV” that lists the fourth season as having 25 episodes:

Now again, right now this is simply a rumor/speculation, and we wouldn’t put money down on claiming that this is the case, but the history of the series’ seasons may lend credence to this idea. While Season One only had 13 episodes to start, the second and third seasons both had 24 episodes total, with an additional “.5 episode” added in Season Two as something of a refresher for fans. It is possible that the fourth season could follow the model of My Hero Academia Season Two and have 25 episodes as well, as the rumor states.

The fourth season of MHA promises to place the students of UA Academy into entirely new, dangerous scenarios. With some of the students entering into new internships, including our protagonist Midoriya, aka Deku, the storyline that will be covered this time around is the arc featuring Overhaul. The heroes will face off against the new villain, whose abilities are dangerous enough to be considered one of the greatest threats they’ve ever faced.

The third season saw All Might incapacitated thanks to his fight against his evil doppelganger in the form of All For One, and with the “Symbol of Peace” out of hero game, things will become even more dangerous for the students aspiring to be full time heroes.

What do you think will be the final episode count for My Hero Academia's fourth season? Are you excited to see the new arc brought to the small screen?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.