My Hero Academia Star Teases Kirishima’s Major Turning Point

My Hero Academia’s fourth season will soon be kicking into high gear now that the important pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. With fans now introduced to the dangerous Overhaul, Izuku Midoriya officially beginning his work study under Sir Nighteye, and All Might revealing he has a shocking fate in his future, the path for the Shie Hassaikai arc is beginning to look clear. This will become even clearer with the next episode of the series catching up with Eijiro Kirishima as he starts his work study.

The next episode of the series will be an especially tough one for Kirishima, and his voice actor Toshiki Masuda recently teased that fans should watch closely for a major turning point coming for the young hero in the next episode.

Speaking with PASH magazine! (as translated by @aitaikimochi on Twitter) Masuda teased what’s to come in the next episode, “This episode puts Kirishima in the spotlight. He mingles with the pro-heroes, and this is his first fight after getting his Provisional License. In terms of ‘provisional,’ as a hero he needs to find out what’s necessary for him personally and understand what he can do. That’s how he can find confidence and work his way towards his goals.”

But the more interesting nugget comes soon after as Masuda teases one big moment in particular, “This is a turning point for Kirishima, and I want viewers to pay attention to the exact moment when this boy’s sudden growth appears.” While fans who have read the original manga version of the series can probably guess what “sudden growth” refers to, there’s still no clear indication it’s going to be a big power-up.

Regardless of the kind of turning point this is teasing, this should be great news for Kirishima fans as he’s poised to become one of the more focal point characters of Season 4. He’s been one of the hero students pushed to the background with the last three seasons of the series, and now fans will see just what he’s capable of now that he’s in the limelight.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.