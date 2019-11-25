My Hero Academia Reveals Overhaul’s Terrifying Plans for Eri

My Hero Academia season 4 continues with “An Unpleasant Talk”, an episode that takes the rare step back from superhero action and quirky comedy, for a somber and serious single-setting episode that’s only concerned with one thing: bringing the true threat of season 4 to the forefront, where even the densest heroes can see it clearly. Various characters amongst U.A.’s faculty and student body have encountered some strange phenomenon out the in streets since All Might’s retirement – and when they each bring their piece of the puzzle to the table (literally and figuratively), it paints an even more terrible picture than anyone could’ve guessed.

The hero meeting is held by All Might’s former sidekick Sir Nighteye, who brings in the likes of pro heroes Grand Torino, Fat Gum and Dragon, along with U.A. Hero Study candidates Midoriya, Kirishima, Ochaco, Tsuyu, and “The Big 3” Mirio, Tamaki and Nejire. As stated, each of those attending the meeting had a piece to the one puzzle Sir Nighteye’s agency had been looking into: the Shie Hassaikai Yakuza group, and its leader Overhaul.

Based on Shie Hassaikai’s attack on a rival gang in the season 3 epilogue, Nighteye began to become aware that the Yakuza faction was using drug dealer distribution channels to market a new product. Thanks to Fat Gum, Kirishima and Tamaki’s encounter with gunman using a special bullet, it’s discovered that the weapon in question is a quirk-cancelling bullet! The weapon and its serum are still being tested, so Tamaki (who was shot) is eventually able to restore his lost quirk – but the end goal looks to be making the effect of the bullet permanent. That sends a chill through the room of heroes, as they realize how such a weapon could grossly imbalance the power dynamic between heroes and villains.

It gets even more horrific from there, though: further analysis of the situation uncovers a terrible revelation: Shie Hassaikai’s leader Overhaul is making the Quirk-cancelling bullets using human blood – blood taken from his daughter, Eri, who Midoriya and Mirio encountered on the street, and failed to save! Eri’s quirk and her blood – in combination with Overhaul’s quirk – is the key to the weapon. That is why, as Nighteye explains, Midoriya and Mirio were nearly killed by the villain, had Mirio not pulled back and saved the day. Needless to say, Midoriya and Mirio are pretty torn up about failing to save Eri – but with the support of their friends, that despair becomes the spark of fire that they will be heroes to the little girl!

But still, the implications of what Overhaul is designing in Eri’s name are dark indeed…

