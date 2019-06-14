My Hero Academia Season 4 to Premiere at Anime Expo 2019

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is gearing up to be one of the biggest returns of the year, and fans have been on the edge of their seats to see what’s next to come from the big anime before its official return in October. But for a few lucky fans, the fourth season is not too far away. Funimation has announced that My Hero Academia will be premiering Season 4 during Anime Expo 2019.

For the lucky fans attending Anime Expo 2019, and who managed to get one of the first come, first serve wristbands, Funimation will be screening the Season 4 premiere with a few special guests including Kaori Nazuka (Toru Hagakure), David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki), Patrick Seitz (Endeavor), and Ricco Tajardo (Mirio Togata).

The special screening itself will be taking place during Anime Expo 2019 on Saturday, July 6 from 10AM-12PM PST. With reports of the first full trailer of the fourth season debuting around July 7th, this means that at least some fans will see footage from the new season should this trailer not release.

Fans got their first early look at Season 4 late last year when the series was confirmed to return for a new season. This brief teaser revealed new takes on Midoriya, Mirio, and two of the new characters appearing in the next arc Overhaul and Eri. But it was clear by the rougher state of this teaser that this was very early on into the work on the season.

But with a new trailer coming and the full Season 4 premiere being ready enough to screen in front of a special few at Anime Expo 2019, My Hero Academia Season 4 is clearly shaping up well and will certainly be tougher to wait for as we get closer to its official rollout this October. Thankfully, Funimation will be streaming the season alongside its release in Japan like the past three.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.