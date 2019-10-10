My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere Releases Behind-The-Scenes Sketch

My Hero Academia is about to make landfall once again, as one of the biggest anime of the fall season with the upcoming arrival of its fourth season. With Midoriya and his crew facing off against not just Overhaul, but the League of Villains as well. To give us a better inside look for the upcoming episodic installments, Boku No Hero Academia’s Instagram Account has shared a sketch of an animation cell that shows off Ochako and Froppy from the first episode of the fourth season.

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the sketch of the two female heroes taking some much needed down time before they will have the perils of the season thrown their way, of which there will clearly be many with the Yakuza and Shigaraki’s crew stalking the shadows of the city they are sworn to protect:

Boku No Hero Academia’s official Instagram uploaded a new animation cell from Season 4 Episode 1 with Ochako and Tsuyu eating breakfast! pic.twitter.com/TzfyRLmV64 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 10, 2019

One of the main strengths of My Hero Academia, of which there are many, is the franchise’s ability to juggle so many characters and so many quirks while still giving a large percentage of them moments to shine. In the past, Froppy and Ochako have had their chances to show off their powers and explore their individual characters for audiences to learn more about them. The students, teachers, villains, and other characters in between manage to resonate with viewers, making this one of the best anime that folks are anticipating as it returns shortly.

The students, including Tsuyu and Ochako are going to find themselves in new and dangerous scenarios as the season progresses. As the seasons, and years, pass, it’s been fantastic seeing these characters grow and move closer to becoming the heroes that they aspire to be!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.