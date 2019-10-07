My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases Premiere Synopsis

My Hero Academia is just days away from its big comeback. After months of waiting, the anime will hit up fans with season four at long last, so it is fair to say hype is high for the return. Of course, audiences are real eager to learn what the premiere will be about, and it seems they’ve just gotten their first details on the episode.

Yes, that’s right. The very first synopsis for My Hero Academia‘s premiere has gone live, and it details the recap episode in color detail. So if you don’t mind a few spoilers, you can read up on the blurb for “The Scoop on U.A. Academy Class A” below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After losing the Number 1 Hero All Might, a vague sense of insecurity has befallen society. During this, a reported named Tokuda from a newspaper company comes to the Class A dormitories to observe Deku and the others. The reporter was interested in the message that All Might gave at Kamino, saying, “You’re next.” What exactly does Tokuda think about Deku though…?”

The synopsis, which was translated by aitaikimochi on Twitter, confirms fans have a bit of recap to go through before season three begins in earnest. Like the seasons before it, this premiere will gloss over the events of season three before teasing the big arc awaiting season four. Rather than a swimming contest this time, season four will go with a recap involving a reporter which fits the series a bit better. After all, Class 1-A will become the Pro Heroes of tomorrow, so it makes sense the public would be interested in them. Now, fans are going to see how the kids react to such scrutiny, and it turns out Izuku will be the one looked at the hardest.

Are you excited for My Hero Academia season four…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.