Viz Media Celebrating My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere with Free Chapters

My Hero Academia‘s highly anticipated fourth season will soon be premiering after a long wait, and this will bring the anime one of the most action packed arcs of the series to date. It’s one fans of the original manga have been waiting to see get animated due to the elaborate natures of some of its battles, and kind of makes it the perfect point to jump into the manga if you have had no experience prior. Viz Media thinks this as well as they will be offering fans a huge new chunk of free chapters covering the Shie Hasasaki arc.

Viz Media will be offering Chapters 122-162 of the original My Hero Academia manga through the digital Shonen Jump app completely for free from October 11th to October 17th. You can read these free chapters at the link here.

These forty free chapters cover the entirety of the Shie Hassakai arc of the series. They take fans from the end of the third season of the anime to what will most likely be the end of the first arc of the fourth season. It has yet to be confirmed just how much of the manga Season 4 will adapt, but the season will reportedly run for 25 episodes in total. This probably means we’ll be seeing two arcs at least.

Given how the anime has approached each arc in the series with past seasons, each arc of the series lasts around 12 to 13 episodes. So these free chapters will allow fans to read ahead of many of the events coming in the next season, but won’t tell you everything that will be coming in the months ahead. This should be a great middle ground for those curious, but don’t want to be entirely spoiled!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.