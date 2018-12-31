‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Reveals Release Date

My Hero Academia‘s third season was the biggest, and most popular season of the series to date so now even more eyes will be on the impending fourth season. But when will it air?

My Hero Academia has officially revealed that the fourth season of the series will officially being in October 2019.

❗️❗️❗️BOKU NO HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 4 WILL BE OUT IN OCTOBER 2019❗️❗️❗️ Jump Festa will be handing out these pamphlets that have the words “SEASON 4 AIRS OCTOBER 2019” on the side! #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/UsRchXrDhf — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) December 19, 2018

As noted by @aitaikimochii at Twitter, the series will be handing out special flyers during Jump Festa 2019 (which takes place December 22-23 this year) and each of them reveals the October 2019 start date for the season. This will undoubtedly seem like a double edged sword for most fans as October is a much longer wait than say a Spring or Summer start date. But it’s not all doom and gloom either.

Although it seems like a long wait now, fans will come to appreciate the extra time spent on the season as it’s quite an action-heavy one. Adapting the Internship arc of the series, Season 4 will have one of the biggest battles in series history. This seems like a huge statement considering Season 3 had the battle between All Might and All For One, but this arc is when the series capitalizes on many of the elements introduced later in the the third season.

The third season of the series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3 (the top students of U.A. High School), new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series. If Season 4 looks anything like Season 3, then the big sequences will be a feast for the eyes. Waiting for October might be tough, but in that same breath, may very well be worth the wait.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.