My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases Intense New Trailer

The newest trailer for the fourth season of My Hero Academia has arrived! Showing even more new characters, super powered battles, and dangerous scenarios, the upcoming installments promises to offer one of the biggest, darkest series of episodes that the students of UA Academy will face this fall. With the villain Overhaul, a super villain that currently heads up this universe’s version of the Yakuza, in charge, the League of Villains may even have a challenge coming their way to boot!

Fans of the manga may know what they’re in for with the upcoming Overhaul arc, but newcomers to this arc are going to have some serious revelations, and potential deaths, that they need to steady themeselves for when the episodes drop this fall. One of the strongest aspects of this season, to us, is its ability to focus on characters, old and new, that may not have had as much of the spotlight in the past three seasons.

Some of the new characters, besides Overhaul, that will be appearing this season include the top heroes of Sir Nighteye and Fat Gum, whose powers could not be more different. Fat Gum’s body, being extremely large and buoyant, is able to absorb kinetic energy and hides a secret that will be sure to knock some fans’ socks off. Sir Nighteye is strongly connected to All Might, acting as the would-be mentor to Midoriya. The stoic, lanky hero has the ability to see into the future, and is very wary of Deku becoming the next “Symbol of Peace” following in All Might’s footsteps.

Diving a bit into the character of Overhaul himself, another newcomer as the new big bad of the franchise following the likes of All For One and Stain, Kai Chisaki is looking to take over the underworld and has a plan that is deadly serious to not just the heroes of UA Academy, but heroes all over the world.

What do you think of this newest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 4? If you haven’t read the manga, what are you expecting, and/or hoping, to see? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the students of UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.