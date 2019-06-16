My Hero Academia Animators Celebrate Season 4 Trailer

The fandom behind My Hero Academia is popping off in a big way today. At long last, new footage of the anime has dropped, and it has done so in time for the summer season. Now, the team behind the anime is opening up about the new trailer, and it seems its animators are feeling real proud.

For those unaware, My Hero Academia put up another PV for its fourth season, but this trailer was a full one. Fans got to check in on Class 1-A and All Might as they prepare for their next mission, and a couple of animators who worked on the real praised the clip online.

Ken Arto, an artist in Tokyo, lifted up the anime reel to their followers after doing work on season four. “I’m animator on [My Hero Academia] TV series for the new season 4,” they wrote in English. “I have some of my cuts in the new trailer! Please look forward [to the series]!”

Chiming in, a second animator from France known as Mehdi Aouichaoui on Twitter praised the trailer. “Here [is] the trailer for season 4! I was key animator on some episodes. Hope to share this with you soon!”

This trailer is a gorgeous one without a doubt, and fans are eager to see what season four will hold when it debuts. A release date for the season has been confirmed for October 12, so the Fall 2019 cour will be packed one for shonen fans, so audiences have some time to practice their PLUS ULTRA cires before Izuku Midoriya comes back to television.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.