My Hero Academia Cast Reveals How Season 4’s Big Villain Differs From Shigaraki

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2019 anime season, and a major part of why fans are so anxious to see it is the promise of the brand new villain for the series, Overhaul. Introduced late into the third season, Overhaul already made a major impression on fans as it was teased that he was leading a villainous new faction that was going wild following the loss of All Might as the number one hero.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Kellen Goff, the voice actor who will be bringing Overhaul to life in the English dub, revealed the intricacies behind Overhaul and just how different he’ll be from the current standout villain Shigaraki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goff first explained how Overhaul has more classical Yakuza crime lord sensibilities, “Overhaul’s interesting in that he, he comes from the Yakuza which are a very, in this universe, they’re a very old world thing. When Quirks were introduced, all the organized crime was cracked down on. Now there’s none of it.”

But although the Yakuza crime world has virtually vanished from the world of My Hero Academia, Overhaul has persisted, “But he’s one of those like those rats that, that burrowed a little hill and now he’s trying to bring the Yakuza back into the light.”

It’s this persistence that makes him truly different from current villains like Shigaraki, who is fighting the heroes as if it’s some sort of twisted game, “…he’s definitely willing to do a bit more than the current villains are. I think like they’ll…leave people alive and stuff, but if somebody disagrees with them in any way, they’re gone.”

This cold-hearted nature of Overhaul’s persistence and quick decision making makes Overhaul seems like another major villain fans are probably aware of, Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Goff broke down that similarity too, “Thanos is interesting because you could argue he’s not a villain at all. He’s just trying to do what’s best for the universe…what Overhaul is trying to do is bring the world back to how it was…he just wants everything to be how it was, and he thinks Quirks are a sickness.”

Are you excited to see what Overhaul will do when My Hero Academia returns for Season 4 on October 12th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.