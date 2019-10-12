My Hero Academia Season 4: Who Is The Girl In The Credits

My Hero Academia has returned! The long awaited, anticipated next installment of the students of UA Academy has dropped with the premiere episode of season four. While the premiere acted as something of a recap episode, managing to also slip in a few new characters and situations for the protagonists to navigate their way through, one new character made their debut in the credits of the first episode. Eri, the young girl, eats up the most screen time during the end credits of the premiere installment.

Warning, there will be mild spoilers for the upcoming season when we lay out just who this young, horned girl is, so if you want to move into the season completely blind to future events, you may want to stop reading now. Eri is a very special young girl, with a quirk that allows her to “revert someone to a past state” or “rewind someone to a past state”. This particular power will come into play in a very important way, which definitely spells trouble for the heroes of the world at large.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now don’t get us wrong, Eri herself isn’t a villain. In season four, as you may have seen from a number of trailers, the white haired girl is currently being held captive by the villainous Overhaul. The main antagonist of the season, Overhaul sports a quirk that allows him to completely destroy anything that he touches and is the current leader of the Yakuza of this universe. With so much power at his control, Overhaul is going to enact a plan that spells serious problems for the heroes of the world, with Eri, unfortunately, playing a big role in said nefarious machinations.

Further on in the season, again as we’ve seen in the trailers, Eri will run across Midoriya, collapsing into his arms. Needless to say, this will set up a chain of events that has the heroes of Class 1-A on a direct collision course with the villain Overhaul. Eri herself will have more details about her origin revealed this season, and we’ll be sure to walk you through each new plot point and character beat that is revealed with regards to this powerful, endangered new character.

What did you think of the ending credits for the fourth season premiere of My Hero Academia? What are you most looking forward to seeing from the season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime is now streaming via Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.