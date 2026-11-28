Rengoku’s voice actor shares his thoughts on the most iconic anime moment ever. The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film was released in Japanese theaters on October 16th, 2025, and it made history with its astounding success. Before the anime adaptation was released in 2019, the manga had over 3.5 million copies in circulation, which increased to 10 million in September, around the time of the first season’s finale. The manga continued to rise through the charts, eventually hitting the 100 million milestone about two weeks before Mugen Train‘s premiere. The series could already be considered at the peak of its popularity, but Mugen Train‘s groundbreaking success etched its name into anime history. The film surpassed the long-standing box office records of classics such as Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name and Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

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After the release of the Infinity Castle film this year, both Demon Slayer films now rank as the top two among the highest-grossing Japanese films of all time. The film’s success also somewhat influenced Ufotable’s decision to make a trilogy for the Infinity Castle Arc, which turned out for the best. However, Mugen Train‘s success isn’t only thanks to the flashy animation but also the thrilling fight scenes and emotional weight. The arc was only 13 chapters long in the manga, and yet it completely changed the course of the story.

Rengoku’s Voice Actor Shares His Thoughts on the Best Demon Slayer Moment of All Time

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

As per Oricon, he shares, “It was a night of fierce battles between Tanjiro and his friends against Enmu, and between Rengoku Kyojuro and Akaza, which was short in time but felt incredibly long. I remember feeling a great sense of responsibility as I recorded, knowing that this one night’s battle would have great significance for Tanjiro and his friends going forward.”

He added, “I’m sure many people, like Tanjiro, were encouraged by the words ‘Burn Your Heart,’ which are also in the title of episode seven. I myself am one of them. I was happy to be able to look back on the time of the Mugen Train with everyone again through the rebroadcast!”

Demon Slayer Still Can’t Top Its First Movie Ever

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The fight between Rengoku and Akaza isn’t the best because of the thrilling action or the fight choreography, but because of the impact it had on the overall story. His final words, “Set your heart ablaze,” simply mean having a strong desire to work towards one’s goal even in the face of adversity. His death was a reminder to Tanjiro and the others that they were truly too weak to protect everyone. This is all the more reason why Rengoku’s death sparked a new flame in the three rookie Demon Slayers, who swore to continue moving forward, even if they were sad or filled with regret.

They dedicated themselves to training and strived to become stronger, especially Tanjiro, who didn’t want to let anyone down as he did with Rengoku. Tanjiro carried the guard of Kyojuro’s sword with him as a reminder of his determination and his desire to be like the Flame Hashira. The determination that he gained thanks to Rengoku’s sacrifice stayed with him until the end of the story, shaping his journey going forward.

Do you think Demon Slayer has another fight that has a similar level of emotional impact? Or you can head down to the comments to share your favorite fight in the series.



