What would the Saiyan race look like if it hadn’t been enslaved by Frieza and nearly exterminated? The Universe 6 Saiyans give us that alternate timeline in Dragon Ball Super, as they flourished as a peaceful nation that didn’t make its living conquering other worlds. The story of the Saiyans in Universe 7 is one of tragedy, but also plenty of self sabotage. The Planet Sadala Saiyans match up much more with Goku, Vegeta and the other Saiyans living on Earth. They defend what they love and their intentions are pure.

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Cabba, Caulifla and Kale proved a quality trio in protecting their world in the Tournament of Power. Although they aren’t violent in nature like their sister universe Saiyans, when a fight comes their door, they answer the call. Universe 6 lasts a good chunk of the tournament, but it’s not nearly as strong as Universe 7. An arc about Goku and Vegeta training Universe 6 Saiyans and getting into a conflict with a rival planet would give fans new Saiyans to follow and potentially a whole new series offshoot.

New Saiyans Starting Off Stronger

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In comparison to the beginning of Goku and Vegeta’s journeys as Saiyans, Cabba, Kale and Caulifla appear to be starting at a higher base level. The latent potential of the trio is higher than Goku, who achieved what he has through relentless work ethic. Those three gain a lot of their transformation power through getting enraged, instead of through standard work. This isn’t a bad thing, as it shows what they’re capable of with just a small push. However, it also shows there is a lot left to gain, especially with Kale who definitely drew comparisons to the original Broly with her Super Saiyan Berserk mode.

It takes quite a bit of pushing to get them into the fight, so maybe the new arc could be about their home world of Planet Sadala coming under threat. Vegeta takes Cabba under his wing and gets him ready for war, as they both feature deep pride in their Saiyan roots. While Caulifla and Kale work with Goku and Broly respectively to get the most out of their matching styles.

Caulifla might not match up with all the good traits of Goku, but her passion for fighting the strongest of the strong is just like him. Kale and Broly are meek fighters that turn into uncontrollable monsters at the peak of their powers. A hallmark trait of recent media put out in the Dragon Ball universe is that base forms carry a lot more power than they used to. These three carry that same trait and could give Goku and Vegeta a lot of potential to work with, and eventually good fighters to add to their team. Furthermore, a recent trend is bringing lower level Super Saiyan forms back into the mix, and all three haven’t gone above Super Saiyan 2.

Saiyan Pride Runs Super Deep

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Universe 6’s Saiyans may feature good-natured personalities in comparison to their battle-hardened brethren, but don’t let that fool anyone. These Saiyans still share a fierce, protective love for their race with Universe 7. A new series featuring the Universe 6 Saiyans can dive into that part of their DNA more. It’s the protagonist race of the series, but it’s not seen in its original element on an actual home world.

A trip to Sadala gives the fans a genuine look at that, essentially Planet Vegeta in the present. From low-level Bardocks to the high-level royals like King Vegeta, it’d open up a lot of possibilities for the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Super. Furthermore, the war that tore the other Saiyan planet apart would get a complete redo in this timeline. Cabba, Kale and Caulifla get to decide the fate of their planet from the very beginning. No servitude to an evil ruler, infighting amongst each other, and it would be just a great chance to keep the peace and defend the world from the traits that turned the original Saiyans into power hungry savages.

Goku and friends want to see them survive and thrive, but also know there is a constant threat from anywhere in the multiverse. Although the trio is a bit more diminutive than the Universe 7 Saiyans, their ability to transform and grow at a rapid rate shows how well they tapped into their Saiyan pride. Do you think Dragon Ball Super should do an arc on the newest Saiyans? Let us know in the comments.