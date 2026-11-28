Only a few months after the fourth season’s finale, the anime is all set to return next year with a new season. Classroom of the Elite Season 4 aired its final episode in June this year, and while it did have a much longer extended run than previous seasons, it has come to an end with some major teases for the future. Luckily for fans, it was quickly confirmed that Classroom of the Elite Season 5 has been revealed to be in the works following its Season 4 finale. While there are few details about what to expect so far, you can check out the announcement teaser for the next season below.

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2027 is going to be yet another exciting year for anime fans, maybe even better than this year. The year will kick off with the Winter 2027 season, which is only a few weeks away, but a lot of the incredible series will be released throughout the year. One of Crunchyroll‘s biggest anime franchises has confirmed the release date for its new season, and has revealed some huge plans for its premiere. Crunchyroll has a lot of franchises that anime fans will want to check out with the streaming service this year, and fans have already gotten to see a big wave as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. As fans gear up for the next wave of new anime coming later this Spring, one of the biggest franchises has now confirmed its release date with some big plans for its first episodes.

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Classroom of the Elite Season 5 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The potential production staff or returning voice cast have yet to be revealed as of this announcement either, but getting a confirmation of a new season at all is a big show of faith for the anime moving forward. The past two seasons have been developed and released in quick succession compared to the years long wait between the first and second seasons.

Classroom of the Elite had been dormant for five years following the end of the first season, and returned for not only a second season, but a third and fourth as well. Now that a fifth season has been announced, it’s clear that the series is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon for Kadokawa. That’s especially true as Ayanokoji and the others are now in the midst of their second year in school as of the end of the fourth season.

What to Expect From Classroom of the Elite Season 5

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Classroom of the Elite Season 4 ends its adaptation of the first half of the 2nd year for Ayanokoji and the others, and with it introduced a whole new group of rivals that the class now has to deal with in order to make it to the top of the food chain. They had been successful in surviving the first year, but this is an entirely new tier of challenger that even a genius like Ayanokoji has been having to work that much harder to out think and overcome in his schemes so far.

You’re going to need to be sure to catch up with everything now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Classroom of the Elite is a lot of complicated schemes and tricks that sometimes don’t completely make sense, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the character choices and dialogue in order to keep on top of everything. It seems there might be plenty of time to do so before Season 5.

Are you caught up with all episodes of Classroom of the Elite on Crunchyroll? Head down to the comments to let us know your expectations for Season 5.







