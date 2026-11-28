Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece is going to make history with the upcoming God Valley film. This year’s One Piece Day was a major surprise to fans when the anime confirmed two upcoming films of the series. While the first film is scheduled to be released next year, the other film will premiere in 2029. While all this is going on, the anime is also continuing its yearly schedule ever since the Elbaph Arc began. The manga commenced the arc in September 2024, and the anime followed suit in April this year. For the first time in anime history, One Piece has taken a seasonal schedule to maintain the quality of the animation.

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Furthermore, even though a trailer hasn’t been released yet, the God Valley film is expected to be the best film in One Piece‘s history. Over the decades, the anime has released 15 feature-length movies and continues to carry on its legacy with more updates. This is the first time in One Piece‘s history that the anime has ever decided to release a canon movie. So far, every film the anime has released has followed the original script from the animation studio. However, this is all the more reason why expectations for the anime movie are even higher.

One Piece‘s God Valley Movie Needs to Flesh Out the Fights As Compared to the Manga

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The God Valley Incident is easily the best flashback in the series ever. What starts out as Harald’s past, turns into an epic journey that unraveled the biggest mystery behind the incident 38 years ago. However, the fights in the manga pale in comparison to what fans usually get. This is even more disappointing considering that all the legendary figures were present on the island. Instead of focusing on the fights, the story relied more on the lore buildup. However, the movie can turn things around by highlighting the battle scenes in a much better way.

While the backstory introduced the God Valley Incident during the Wano Country Saga, the entire truth wasn’t revealed until years later in the Elbaph Arc of the manga. Not to mention that despite the fact that Kuma’s POV shed some light on the issue, the truth was far more shocking than fans ever realized. The mystery behind the historic incident was finally solved after the introduction of Rocks D. Xebec, a legendary pirate who was at the center of the chaos 38 years ago. Rocks was portrayed as an evil pirate and the instigator behind the incident, but the truth was far from it.

Not only does this flashback depict the true horrors committed by the World Government, but it also reveals how Rocks got entangled in the mess. The backstory revealed the truth behind his lineage and his son, Marshall D. Teach. Apart from the major plot twists, the backstory also includes some of the most intense fights in the series, which makes it all the more worthwhile.

What are your thoughts on the manga fights that took place during the God Valley Incident? Or you can tell us your expectations for the anime movie in the comments below.







