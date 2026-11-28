One of the most anticipated anime of 2027 confirmed its release date in a brand new trailer. Since fans of Vinland Saga fans still have no idea when to expect the anime’s third season, this upcoming historical anime will be perfect for fans to watch in the meantime. Although it’s been almost four years since the second season premiered, the creator confirmed in October that the third season still isn’t under production. Lucky for fans, among the several incredible anime coming next year, Hitoshi Iwaaki’s award-winning manga, Historie, will premiere during the Winter anime lineup of 2027.

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2026 is nearing its end, which means that the upcoming series for next year are sharing new information before the year wraps up. The year will kick off with the Winter 2027 lineup, as it includes highly anticipated sequels and debuts. Historie is one of the Winter 2027 anime series that you need to watch, especially if you’re a fan of historical Seinen like Vinland Saga. While most international fans are most familiar with the creator because of Parasyte, not many know about his underrated historical manga, Historie. The anime released its key visual and second promotional trailer earlier this week to confirm its release date.

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The latest update reveals Historie will premiere on January 8th, 2027. A key visual was also shared by the official anime website, where you can catch up with all the updates related to the series. The caption of the second promotional video also reveals the broadcast information, including the schedule for each TV network where the anime will be aired. The anime also reveals that it will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video for Japanese fans starting January 13th, after a few days of delay.

Viewers will require a membership to stream the show online every Wednesday. However, the streaming information is only for Japanese fans, as there has been no mention of global availability. The anime will likely share the streaming details for outside of Japan at least a few weeks before the premiere. Considering the hype and scale of the project, it’s almost a given that the anime will definitely make its debut on international platforms.

Historie Is a Must-Watch for Vinland Saga Fans

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While both stories have different narrative structures, they focus on the survival and epic journey of the protagonists. Not only that, but the themes of resilience and the coming-of-age story in Historie are something that Vinland Saga fans are sure to love. While Thorfinn’s gruesome journey centers around grief, regret, and redemption, Eumenes’s story follows his exceptional story as a brilliant strategist. Written by a legendary creator, Historie is already causing quite a lot of buzz, especially since it has a unique premise.

The manga has been serializing since 2003, and it’s finally getting the attention it deserves. Set in the mid-14th century BC Greece, the story follows a fictionalized account of Eumenes, who later became known throughout the world as the secretary and general of Alexander the Great. Much about Eumenes’ history is a mystery, which is why Hitoshi Iwaaki took creative liberty to tell his version of his story. While Alexander is famous for being one of the greatest military commanders in history, Eumenes’ name is somewhat forgotten by the world.

Are you excited to see Historie bring its exceptional storytelling to anime? Do you think it can live up to the expectations? Let us know in the comments below!





