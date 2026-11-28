There’s no denying that the 1990s was a revolutionary decade for the anime industry, as it introduced several iconic films and series that are still loved even now. The animation styles were distinctive, with grainy visuals that can’t be replicated today. The music was unforgettable, and each story had a unique plot to offer, which made these shows and movies even more unforgettable. However, it’s not just the plot or visuals that make these series special, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites. It was an era before streaming platforms became popular, but several Japanese anime series were made accessible worldwide thanks to TV channels in English-dubbed formats.

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Anime is now a mainstream form of media, pulling in more viewers over the years. Since it’s often overwhelming to find the right anime to start with, many beginners would turn to a series that recently went popular. Unfortunately, a majority of these newer series have a completely different vibe than the 1990s. While the stunning beauty of the 1990s can’t be recreated today, there are plenty of newer series that will remind you of that era. Keep in mind this list doesn’t include reboots of older classics with the same plot but with modern animation.

3) Cyberpunk Edgerunners

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The best spooky anime Netflix has to offer is none other than its exclusive Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on the popular video game franchise Cyberpunk 2077. The anime captures the perfect sci-fi and spooky vibe of Night City from the game, presenting characters immersed in its most compelling elements. As an original anime, it is exceptionally well-written, with characters’ actions impacting others in ways that are bound to make fans cry as they watch the narrative unfold.

Across just 10 episodes, this anime is scary, dark, emotional, and occasionally funny, making it perfect not just for its spooky elements but also for its overall vibe. However, the biggest reason fans should watch it is that the anime’s second season is arriving on October 20. While the two seasons aren’t directly connected, as the second will feature its own narrative, watching the first season will reveal what makes this anime so amazing and why it won the Anime of the Year award. With the Netflix exclusive Cyberpunk: Edgerunners returning with a new season this October, there honestly can’t be a better anime to watch on the streaming platform.

2) Love Through a Prism

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Set in early 1990s London, the story follows Lili Ichijouin, who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. However, her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class. Despite the pressure, she tries her best to make her dream of becoming a painter a reality. As she’s driven by her desperation and passion, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student known not only for his talent but also for his detachment from others.

Watching Kit being completely devoted to painting sparks sincerity and resilience in Lili as well, as she tries to perform better. As the two continue to get to know more about each other, they share more than just their love for art. This romantic story puts them through the challenge of breaking free from societal norms and embracing their true selves despite the opposition from everyone around them.

1) Kowloon Generic Romance

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

Kowloon Generic Romance is the exact opposite of what its title might suggest, combining a romance story with sci-fi mystery elements. The anime was released in 2025 and already had a live-action adaptation debut this year as well. Kowloon Generic Romance boasts a gorgeous, detailed art style that encapsulates the nostalgia of early 2000s romance series, while adding a touch of modernity through the application of subverting tropes at every turn. If you’re into unsettling, mysterious atmospheres combined with relatable characters falling in love, this show is absolutely for you.

The story of Kowloon Generic Romance is set in the high-tech, futuristic Kowloon Walled City. Real estate agents Reiko and Hajime work within the city bounds together and are engaging in the beginnings of an office romance. In the background of this seemingly innocent dynamic, Reiko begins to notice strange peculiarities surrounding her relationship with Hajime that result in her poking around about her past. When Reiko’s reality begins to seem less and less real, she discovers a haunting secret about a past version of herself that seems to have existed before she can remember.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.