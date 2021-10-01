My Hero Academia Sees Shigaraki Learn a Major One For All Secret

The fifth season of My Hero Academia has come to a close, setting up the looming battle between the heroes of the world and the insanely powerful Paranormal Liberation Front which will take place in season six as the War Arc. Before this latest season ended, the Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia was sure to give fans of the anime adaptation plenty to think about as they wait for season six, with the heir apparent to All For One, Shigaraki, learning a major secret about the power of One For All and where it currently resides.

Following Shigaraki’s defeat of Re-Destro, which gave him and the League of Villains command over the Meta Liberation Army, the young villain visited Dr. Garaki and has begun a treatment that is set to boost his power over decay to insane new levels. With the process of the treatment set to take four months time, Garaki explains to Shigaraki that he will become an all-powerful being but will have to go through a “hellish” period of time in order to do so. With the mad scientist further explaining the idea of the “Quirk Singularity”, aka the theory that Quirks are becoming more powerful with each new generation, he also reveals the secret of One For All.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the first time that Shigaraki has ever heard of the companion Quirk to All For One, with Garaki further breaking down the power that is currently held by both All Might and Deku:

“Of everything All For One wanted, it was the only power that didn’t go the way he wanted.”

Needless to say, it’s a major reveal for the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and bodes some dark times ahead for both the young heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters who are preparing for the all-out assault that is set to take place following the hellish treatment being administered to Shigaraki.

A release date has yet to be revealed for the sixth season of the series, though based on the past of the Shonen franchise, we would imagine that the War Arc will begin next spring in 2022. Needless to say, there will be some major changes made to hero society following this battle between the heroes and villains.

What do you think of Shigaraki discovering the existence of One For All? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.