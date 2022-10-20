My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Episode 4 Stills

My Hero Academia season six is here, and of course, fans are keeping a close eye on its stars. In just a few episodes, the anime has already crossed massive milestones with several deaths, arrests, and fights. Now, episode four is on the horizon, and My Hero Academia just gave us our first look at the release.

As you can see below, the anime released a slew of photos from episode four ahead of its release this weekend. The photos check on everyone from Hawks to Present Mic and Shigaraki. Even Mirko and Present Mic appear alongside Endeavor, so there is no doubt episode four is going to be packed.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

EPISODE-4 PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/jpllxUmE22 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 20, 2022

What's On the Horizon

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia season six, you will know a lot has gone down since it premiered. The anime struck fans hard from the outset. Episode one saw Hawks confront Twice at last while Mirko and Present Mic took Dr. Garaki into custody. Of course, things have only gotten more intense since then, and you only have to see Mirko's bloodied state to tell.

And of course, season six hit its first milestone this past week with episode three. Hawks and Twice took their fight to the end after spatting with one another. Even though Hawks wanted to take down Twice quietly, their feud ended up killing the villain as she was stabbed in the back. Now, Dabi has arrived on the scene, and he's determined to get revenge for Twice at all costs.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia

If you want to watch My Hero Academia, the show is being simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu this season. You can also find the anime's previous seasons on those platforms, so for those wanting more information, you can find the series' official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about My Hero Academia season six so far? Are you excited to see where the show goes from here?