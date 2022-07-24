My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Poster

My Hero Academia has kept a low profile since season five wrapped up, but the show will not stay off the radar for much longer. After all, the series is gunning for season six this fall. Now, we have been given a new look at the comeback courtesy of a poster, and it highlights all our favorites from Class 1-A.

As you can see below, the poster went live in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it highlights a ton of heroes. From Izuku to Hawks and Momo, the whole gang is pictured here as they charge into battle. After all, season five did set up quite the fight for the gang as the pros are ready to launch an ambush against Shigaraki's team. But with the villains having powered up recently, there is no telling how this raid will go down.

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 6 New Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/TpJJnomYQ6 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 24, 2022

Of course, manga readers do know quite a bit about the bit confrontation. Creator Kohei Horikoshi began working through this arc a couple of years ago, and it took everyone by surprise. The stakes found in this arc have never been higher, and it totally shifts the status quo of the series' hero society. So if you plan on watching My Hero Academia season six week to week, brace yourselves for some shocking reveals!

As for when My Hero Academia will return, the anime is slated to debut on October 1st. Season six is expected to simulcast globally as usual with Crunchyroll. The English dub will follow the Japanese dub's release as usual, and season six marks the first of this series to go live following Crunchyroll's acquisition of Funimation.

What do you think about My Hero Academia's latest poster? Are you excited for season six to make its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.