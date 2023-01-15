My Hero Academia Season 6 Dubs Bakugo the MVP for Newest Episode

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the fallout of everything that went down during the huge fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front during the first half of Season 6, and Katsuki Bakugo was dubbed the MVP in the newest episode for his reaction to the immediate aftermath during its cliffhanger! The second half of the season is now in full swing, and the anime has started to reveal a Japan that has fallen into chaos due to all of the damage the villains have done in the wake of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki during the first half of the season.

My Hero Academia's newest episode continued to update fans on how much damage has been done to the heroes during the fight against the villains, and it was especially bad for Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya. The newest episode of the series sees Bakugo waking up two days after everything that's happened, and the series has named him the MVP for how he actually reacted to getting so much terrible news so quickly after he woke up.

Why Is Bakugo My Hero Academia's Newest MVP?

Episode 128 of My Hero Academia sees Bakugo waking up towards the end of the episode, and after getting the news that Izuku is the only one who has yet to wake up after the fight, he suddenly jumps out of bed and tries to rush his way to Izuku's side. During the fight against Shigaraki we saw how far Bakugo is willing to go to help (and even save) his long time rival, but this was the most emotional reaction we had seen to finding out Izuku's status yet.

This is only one of the emotional reactions we'll get from Bakugo as Season 6 continues through its final episodes from here out as things are only going to get worse. With the villains now running rampant through Japan following All For One's attack on Tartarus, the heroes are about to take on a lot more damage than ever before.

