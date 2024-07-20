My Hero Academia: You’re Next Movie Runtime Revealed

My Hero Academia: You’re Next has revealed how long the newest My Hero Academia movie will be! My Hero Academia is currently working through the final battles between the heroes and villains with its new Season 7 episodes airing this Summer, but it’s far from the only new anime release the franchise will get this Summer. My Hero Academia will be returning to screens with its fourth feature film release, and it will be filling in some of the gaps in between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 with some key battles against the villains of its own.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be introducing a villainous version of All Might taking advantage of the chaos around Japan thanks to Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and it’s only a couple of weeks from its debut in Japan this August. As it’s gearing up for its theatrical launch, My Hero Academia: You’re Next revealed that it will feature a run time of one hour and 50 minutes (as spotted by AIR_News01 on X). This is a lengthy amount of time for the film which will likely feature a ton of action when it hits theaters in Japan beginning on August 12th.

Poster for My Hero Academia: You’re Next

What Is My Hero Academia: You’re Next?

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno. My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such:

“It’ll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!”