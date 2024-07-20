My Hero Academia’s Anime Announces New Hiatus

My Hero Academia’s latest episode might have been the biggest of season seven so far. Along with the Big Three taking on Shigaraki, the installment also saw Bakugo putting his life on the line and leaving viewers with what might be the biggest cliffhanger of the anime adaptation to date. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer than usual to see the next new episode as Studio Bones has announced a break for the television series. Luckily, there’s a good reason for the delay and My Hero Academia has confirmed when we can expect the twelfth episode to air.

It might be hard to deny that this summer has been the biggest summer for My Hero Academia in the shonen’s history. Next month, creator Kohei Horikoshi is bringing the manga to an end as the final chapter is slated to hit early next month. Along with the seventh season airing on the small screen, the anime is also getting its fourth film hitting the silver screen in Japan this August. My Hero Academia: You’re Next will feature a dark take on All Might dubbed “Dark Might” who appears to have the appearance and powers of the former Symbol of Peace. Set to hit North America this fall, the film might just be the biggest of the series to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: The Cruelest Hiatus

Thanks to the Summer Olympics taking place in Paris, France, My Hero Academia is taking next week off. Rather than airing its twelfth episode on July 27th, the anime adaptation is planning to air its next episode on August 3rd. Of course, based on how the latest installment ended, it might be a long wait for those wondering just what the future holds for Murder God Dynamight.

Season seven has not been confirmed to be the last season of My Hero Academia’s anime though based on the manga’s trajectory, it’s a safe bet that the title of the final season will fall on season eight’s shoulders. Whenever the anime series does end, it is sure to send shockwaves through the medium as the superhero shonen series’ legacy will last for years to come.

Want to stay up to date on everything UA Academy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Class 1-A and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via My Hero Academia Official Website