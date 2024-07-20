My Hero Academia Finally Delivers a Big 3 Team Up

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final fights against the villains, and the newest episode of Season 7 has finally given fans the dream Big 3 team up we have been waiting for! The Big 3 of U.A. Academy were a great idea when first introduced to the series ahead of the Shie Hassaikai arc’s battles as fans got to see how the top three heroes in the school stood out from the pack. But even with all three of them in action back then, fans have yet to really get to see them fighting alongside one another.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has resumed the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and Katsuki Bakugo and the others are trying their best to hold out for as long as they can before Izuku Midoriya can arrive to help turn the tides. But as they do so, Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado have decided to band together to go on the offensive with a real effort against Shigaraki. It’s not only the first real team up we’ve seen for all three of them in a fight together, but also the most effective showcase of why we’ve been waiting so long for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Big Three Teams Up in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 finally see Mirio, Tamaki and Nejire team up for the first real time. While they have been active in the past, they usually have been separated by either circumstance (like Mirio losing the access to his Quirk for the majority of the series) or by the heroic missions themselves. But with the three of them now all on the same battlefield against Shigaraki, the three of them show off how well each of them works together in order to hit Shigaraki’s body.

The heroes had been struggling to even reach Shigaraki over the mass of fingers that the villain has been sending across the battlefield, and thus Mirio’s intangibility combined with Nejire’s impact power allows them to do so. But it’s soon revealed that both of them actually trust Tamami to deal the biggest blow as they buy enough time for him to build up a cannon blast of energy with his quirk and hit Shigaraki for a big blow. It’s one the villain recovers instantly from, unfortunately, but it’s a big showcase of why they’re such a powerful team.