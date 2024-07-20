My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Bakugo’s Big Episode With New Art

My Hero Academia’s seventh season might have just unleashed the best episode of its season to date. This unfortunately isn’t exactly good news for Bakugo as Dynamight has had a rough time fighting against Shigaraki, even without the villain’s Quirks in play. As Deku races to make sure that he can fight against the young wielder of All For One, Bakugo struggles to face this extreme evil. TO celebrate Bakugo’s “biggest moment”, creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken a new crack at Murder God Dynamight with a fresh piece of art that once again places Bakugo front and center.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season, Episode 11, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some extreme spoiler territory. Earlier this season, Shigaraki was able to wave off Bakugo’s strongest attack, leaving the heroes in quite a predicament. While Dynamight was downed, UA Academy’s finest stepped up to the plate as Lemillion, Suneater, and Nejire brought the full strength of the Big Three against the big bad. Despite their combined efforts, Shigaraki was once again able to survive as Bakugo returned to his feet and unleashed more explosions.

Bakugo Will Never Be Forgotten

As My Hero Academia fans witnessed with this latest episode, Bakugo received a blow that has seemingly torn his heart out of his chest. Before Dynamight seemingly shed this mortal coil, he had a heart-to-heart with All Might on a mental plane. While anime fans aren’t sure whether Bakugo is still alive, this latest installment surely seemed to set the stage for Dynamight’s death.

https://x.com/horikoshiko/status/1814581212662669447

Unfortunately, anime fans are going to have to wait a little longer than usual to see what the future holds for Bakugo. Thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympics, My Hero Academia is taking a one week hiatus thanks to the games. Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait that much longer to see the fallout from the latest installment as the twelfth episode is set to air on August 3rd. Alongside the upcoming installment, the manga is set to release its final chapter as Kohei Horikoshi will bring the story of Deku and company to a close.

