My Hero Academia Season 7 Turns Endeavor One of Anime's Greatest Dads

My Hero Academia is in the final stages of season seven, and there is no denying how peak it has been this year. When the anime returned this spring, all eyes were on Deku as our hero began prepping for war. Now, the final battle against All For One is well underway, and all of its battles have been intense to say the least. Shigaraki has put up a good fight, but no frontline has burned hotter than Dabi's quest. And this week, My Hero Academia stood out with Endeavor as it proved the hero is one of anime's greatest dads.

And by great, well – we do not mean nice. Endeavor has earned his place as one of anime's most complex fathers, and he will go down in history for better or for worse.

Endeavour has to be one of the best written fathers in anime, the complexity of his relationship with his family and his character development adds depth to the story 🥲#MHA #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/8vy6pyB9qv — The Classified1n (@classified1n) September 28, 2024

The Complex Nature of Endeavor's Legacy

My Hero Academia made a call with Endeavor this week as season seven brought "I Am Here" to life. It was there fans watched as Dabi made a comeback in the war after being defeated initially by Shoto. Dabi's flames burnt brighter than ever before when he returned to battle, and even Shoto's ultimate move was useless against the heat. For a while, it seemed the boy was destined to fail against Dabi, but everything changed when the Todoroki family came to his aid.

At his side, Shoto was joined by his mother and siblings as they used their icy powers to cool down Dabi. Shoto was then able to take out Dabi for real, and the battle's final moments saw the villain reunite with Endeavor. The pro hero got on all fours to crawl to his eldest child, and it was there Endeavor stuck a chord with fans. Not only did he sincerely apologize to his family, but Endeavor did not talk back when his apologies were tossed away.

Dabi crossed that line first as he shed a tear before Endeavor, telling the pro hero how much he hated the man. Dabi went on to curse his whole family, and Endeavor encouraged his son to go on. He wants to hear everything Dabi has on his mind to make amends for those years he ignored Toya at home. Endeavor goes on to apologize to Rei for his past actions before telling his children he's sorry. Swallowed by grief, Endeavor lets himself feel the pain he caused his family for decades in this scene, but he doesn't expect let alone demand forgiveness.

Has Endeavor Earned Forgiveness?

At the start of Endeavor's redemption arc, the hero had hopes of forgiveness, but that belief has changed. The pro hero made progress when Fuyumi to a degree, but after the Sports Festival, Shoto took an important step for his family. He realized that indifference was the best way to approach Endeavor, and the rest of the family followed suit. Natsuo's rage has simmered into such indifference, and this path hit home for Endeavor after Dabi revealed his true identity.

Faced with the sins of his past, Dabi was the ultimate reminder of Endeavor's past, and the pro hero realized he was going about atonement the wrong way. He could not be forgiven for his sins, but Endeavor could still offer reparations. There would be no salvation for the hero, but by acknowledging his wrongs, Endeavor took a step towards expiation. My Hero Academia season seven shows that truth clearly as Endeavor doesn't demand anything from Dabi in the war's wake; He just wants to listen to Dabi and bear the brunt of his rage.

When it comes to family, emotions run deep whether they are good or bad. The love there feels best, but its trauma stings the most. Endeavor made his home a nightmare for his family, and My Hero Academia has forced the hero to own up to that sin. The change he's undergone since the Sports Festival is immense, and Endeavor is still striving to make amends without any expectations of forgiveness. That kind of selfless move is what makes Endeavor such a complex character. And as far as anime concerned, the pro hero will go down as one of the greats.

How do you think My Hero Academia has handled Endeavor? Do you think his redemption arc has done its job?