My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 15: Watch

My Hero Academia has spent years building up to its current place, and season seven hasn’t spared any expense in bringing its drama to life. If you did not realize, the hit anime is working through its latest season, and it is all about the final war against All For One. With the world at stake, the students of Class 1-A are standing with other heroes to protect the future, and we’ve just been given a first look at what is coming in episode 15.

The preview, which comes courtesy of Studio Bones, brings “Butterfly Effect” to life before it drops on Saturday. The new episode will put Spinner in the spotlight as heteromorphs continue their fight to free Gigantomachia. Spinner looks different given all the quirks loaded into him by All For One, and in this reel, it seems the heroes have all but lost at one point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, that doesn’t stay the case for long. Present Mic is on the field, and he turns to an unlikely source for help as the battle rages. After all, Kurogiri has the power within him to turn the battle’s tide, but it all hinges on whether Present Mic can convince the nomu to act.

Clearly, My Hero Academia season seven has some high stakes, and we’re starting to see how Class 1-A is faring with the drama. From Jiro to Tsuyu and Iida, the kids have their work cut out for them. And of course, no one is fighting harder than Deku as he is taking on Shigaraki at long last.

How to Catch Up on My Hero Academia Season 7

Want to catch up on My Hero Academia? You can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll as season seven drops new episodes weekly. You can also find Kohei Horikoshi’s hit superhero manga on the Shonen Jump app as it is now finished. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Are you loving season seven so far? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.