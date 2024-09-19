My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Sparks Debate Over Mina's True Power

My Hero Academia's manga might be in the can but the anime adaptation still has some major battles, character moments, and events to cover before it too reaches its grand finale. As the seventh season inches toward its finale, laying the groundwork for a possible eighth season, a new preview hints at the next steps for Class 1-A in the fight against Shigaraki, All For One, and their army. While plenty of heroes are featured in the preview, Mina Ashido, aka Pinky The Alien Queen, has garnered attention from fans thanks to her Quirk being shown off in full display.

For those who need a refresher, Mina's power gives her mastery over acid, which she is able to excrete from her body to point at a target. As the superhero shonen series has continued, Ashido has managed to gain more power over her Quirk and anime fans are preparing to see what she can do in this final battle. With the heroes spread out trying to fight back the countless villains looking to overthrow Hero Society, Mina hasn't received as much attention in comparison to some of her cohorts. Luckily, the anime adaptation hasn't forgotten her and it seems like she has a new power that has some fans surprised from what they've seen so far.

Mina's True Power Unleashed

The eighteenth episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season is titled "It's A Small World" and is clearly taking an opportunity to show numerous sections of the final fight's battlefield. On top of Mina getting in on the action, anime fans also get glimpses of the heroes and villains making up the confrontation. Surprisingly enough, the very brief glimpse of Ashido here has fans talking about Pinky's Ultimate Quirk and what it does to her body specifically.

Mina Ashido In A Different Light

Thanks to the source material being printed in black and white, many My Hero Academia fans wondered what lay beneath Pinky's pink exterior. Thanks to the latest promo, fans are given a brief glimpse of Mina's exterior thanks to the use of her ultimate power. As anime fans take to social media, a debate has arisen as the anime adaptation did something that the manga couldn't.

Yoooo I was wondering what Mina’s skin was going to look like in the anime after she used a lot of her acid. This bout to be insane.#MyHeroAcademia #MHA PV pic.twitter.com/jbKA2eYBBC — NMXP (@NoMoorXP) September 14, 2024

Season Seven Isn't Done Yet

While this October might have some of the biggest arrivals and returns in anime's history, My Hero Academia remains one of the biggest anime adaptations of the fall season. With only scant few episodes remaining, anime fans are wondering if Studio Bones has saved the best for last. Considering some of the pivotal moments that this final battle has left in the tank, anime fans better buckle up for some wild moments.

This October will also see the fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, making 2024 one of the biggest years for the shonen series to date. Rather than fighting the likes of Shigaraki and All For One in the movie, Class 1-A is instead taking on a dark doppelganger in Dark Might. Sharing both the powers and appearance of Toshinori Yagi, Dark Might is looking to be one of the biggest challenges for UA Academy. Fans can head to theaters beginning on October 11th to check out the latest My Hero Academia movie.

Want to see what Mina has in store for the anime's next episode? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.