My Hero Academia: Season 7 Teases Twice's True Terrifying Power

One of the biggest deaths in My Hero Academia's sixth season was Twice. Thanks to the undercover work done by the number two hero Twice, the heroes realized that despite Twice's oddball personality, the duplicating villain had the potential to be the biggest threat to Hero Society. It is only through Toga that Twice's true potential has been unleashed and Class 1-A is in a terrible predicament because of it. As the crime fighters fight against Toga's assault, we'll walk you through why Twice's power might be a bigger threat to the world than All For One and Shigaraki combined.

So how has Twice been resurrected by Toga? Well, the blood-drinking villainess has an evolving Quirk that not only allows her to take on the appearance of her "victims" but their Quirks as well. Once Twice was deceased, Toga made sure to keep a vial of his blood that she used as an "in case of emergency, break glass" last resort. In fighting against the likes of Froppy and Ochaco, Toga downed Twice's blood and unleashed a never-ending number of duplicates. Thanks to Twice's power, the final fight has shifted in favor of the League of Villains.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Twice's Sad Man's Parade Explained

While Twice unleashed a large volume of doubles during the Paranormal Liberation War of season six, in Toga's hands, the technique is far more deadly for a different reason. As countless doppelgangers flood the world, Sad Man's Parade is given some extra juice thanks to Toga's Quirk being a part of each double. This means that every doppelganger has multiple powers to call upon in fighting the heroes, meaning Toga's threat is far worse than that of even Shigaraki and All For One. While the two villainous leaders are quite powerful, the sheer number of duplicates is beyond overwhelming and the worst is yet to come.

Twice's Post-Mortus Effects

Thanks to Toga guzzling down the blood of Twice, and being teleported to different battlefields thanks to Kurogiri, the heroes are in a dire predicament. One of the biggest effects that the Sad Man's Parade has had is that it has caused quite a distraction for Eraserhead and Monoma. The two Quirk-neutralizing heroes were trying their hardest to make sure that Shigaraki couldn't access both his own powers and the power of All For One, but Toga's interference allowed Deku's opponent to access the full power at his disposal.

On the other side of the world, Toga's doubles have arrived on the battlefield that sees Hawks and Endeavor fighting against All For One. Previously, the big bad utilized Eri's power to make sure that he could heal from life-ending wounds but in doing so, ensured that there was a ticking clock on his lifespan. All For One's defeat seemed evident but things have changed not just thanks to Toga's arrival but thanks to the arrival of Dabi, who still has quite the ax to grind with his father Endeavor.

Toga's new power is one that once again cements the Quirk Singularity Theory. The theory has long been a presence in My Hero Academia's universe, pushing forward the idea that Quirks are starting to merge and become more powerful with each passing generation. Thanks to this fact, scientists believe that this hypothesis might prove to be the end of the world. As we've seen from Toga's new ability created by Twice's blood, this could indeed be the case.

Want to see if Toga and Twice's new "bond" spells doom for Hero Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the world of UA Academy.