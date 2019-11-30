My Hero Academia Kicks Off War with Overhaul

The fight has officially been brought to Overhaul. With the heroes having assembled and gathered all the intel they deemed necessary, a congregation of popular, local, and aspiring heroes have arrived at the head quarters of the Yakuza, looking to put a stop to their plan of using a quirk erasing drug once and for all. Welcomed with something less than a “warm reception”, its clear that the quest to stop Overhaul and save the young Eri from his clutches is going to be anything but easy.

Our episode began with the professional heroes following Overhaul’s minions, looking to learn their location as the aspiring pros attempted to struggle with their internal conflicts. Midoriya and Mirio specifically struggled with being unable to originally save Eri from Overhaul, kicking themselves for not acting when they had the opportunity when they bumped into the pair on the street during an earlier patrol.

When the heroes assemble, working with the police prior to and during the assault, Yakuza headquarters seems to be fit to bursting with super villains. With a giant bird masked villain charging the heroes, using super strength and his enormous size to cause chaos and knock away several officers of the law, Ryukyu is able to bring him down thanks to her imposing dragon form.

As the heroes charge past this villain, taking down some lower level gangsters along the way, the episode ends as Deku and Lemillion vow once again to save Eri. Though the episode ends on something of a hopeful note with the heroes entering into Overhaul’s compound, the post credit scene hints that a group of villains known as the “Eight Bullets” are going to cause the pros some serious trouble during their mission. Whether or not all our heroes are going to make it out of this quest alive is something we’ll discover as the current storyline continues, though rest assured, the action will be fierce throughout.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.