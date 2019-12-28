Lemillion Suffers Catastrophic Loss In My Hero Academia

This week didn’t just give us the most triumphant My Hero Academia moment for Lemillion, aka Mirio of the Big Three at UA Academy, but it also gave us his most tragic one. As the red caped hero caught up with Overhaul and several other members of the Eight Bullets members of the Yakuza, the permeating hero was holding his own against the powerhouses thanks to his years of difficult training. Even with his skills and Quirk which allowed him to phase through solid matter, it wasn’t enough to avoid the terrible fate delivered to him by Overhaul.

Following his initial meeting with Overhaul and Eri, Lemillion was unable to save the young girl from the villain’s clutches as he held back himself and Midoriya from saving the terrified child to first meet up with Sir Nighteye. Beating himself up ever since, this latest installment of My Hero Academia gave him the opportunity to make his initial decision right by coming face to face with both Eri and Overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Eight Bullets bombarding Lemillion with their Quirks that caused him to answer truthfully to any question they asked as well as feel drunk thanks to the “sloshiness” quirk, it was amazing that Mirio was still able to hold his own but appear to be winning against all the villains. However, Overhaul had finally achieved his goal of perfecting the Quirk eliminating drug and threw one of the five bullets on him to his underling.

Using Eri as a target, Shin Nemoto fired upon her with a quirk erasing bullet, which Mirio flung himself in front of. Lemillion has now permanently lost his ability to phase through solid matter, but still puts up an insanely worthy fight against Overhaul as he attempts to dodge his all encompassing deconstruction ability.

With Midoriya entering the fray in the final seconds of the episode, Lemillion has made one of the greatest sacrifices he could in saving Eri and we’re crossing our fingers that the ever smiling hero manages to bounce back from this tragedy.

What do you think will happen to Lemillion? Will he ever get his Quirk back? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.