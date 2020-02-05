My Hero Academia Cuts Out Major Bakugo, Todoroki Scene

My Hero Academia has decided to shift the focus of the anime from Midoriya to Bakugo and Todoroki as they attempt to gain their provisional hero licenses through some hilarious means. While the two were expecting a difficult challenge that would involve the use of their quirks, instead, they were given a class full of rowdy kids with insane quirks all their own. With the pair given the unenviable task of attempting to “win the kids’ hearts”, the recent episode has seemingly left out a pretty key scene from the manga that shows an interesting scene from the past.

As Bakugo and Todoroki discuss what the best methods for dealing with these children is, Bakugo recalls a scene from the Sports Festival, wherein Midoriya and Shoto had a discussion following their epic tussle. As we know, Todoroki ultimately defeated Midoriya after unleashing his full potential but then subsequently lost to Bakugo in the finals of the competition. Even with getting so far in this tournament, both students unfortunately had a long way to go to gain their provisional licenses according to the teachers.

Now, this isn’t to say that this scene might not appear in the next episode of My Hero Academia, it just seems that if it does it will be played out of the original order that was presented in the manga. Regardless, this recent arc has given fans some much needed brevity following the insane battle that took place between a number of students of UA Academy and the Yakuza, with Overhaul at the helm. We’ll have to wait and see if Bakugo and Shoto are able to finally receive their provisional licenses when all is said and done!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.