My Hero Academia Reveals The Finale Of The Overhaul War

Season Four of My Hero Academia has focused the sptolight entirely on the conflict between the students of UA Academy and the Yakuza under the employ of the villainous antagonist, Overhaul. As Midoriya found himself accessing the ultimate ability of his Quirk thanks to the help of the distressed Eri, Deku managed to pull out a victory and bring down the avian masked gangster. With the finale of the latest story line giving us the defeat of the Yakuza, it would seem that the heroes suffered heavier casualties than they may have realized.

Warning! If you haven’t seen the latest episode of My Hero Academia, turn back now!

The Yakuza didn’t just have the insanely powerful Overhaul facing the combination of students and professional heroes, but the assembly of villains known as the Eight Bullets. As the heroes took home victories this day, they weren’t able to stop some serious losses from taking place on their side, most notable in the form of the loss of Lemillion’s quirk, the injury of several heroes such as Red Riot, Fat Gum, and Rock Lock, and perhaps most hard hitting in the death of Sir Nighteye.

Nighteye appeared as one of the biggest new additions to the My Hero Academia lore in this fourth season, presented as the former sidekick to All Might and starting his own agency that Deku desperately wanted to join. In teaching both Deku and Lemillion, all the heroes assembled in attempting to bring down Overhaul, with Sir Nighteye taking a fatal injury in trying to defeat the head of the Yakuza.

Overhaul himself may have survived the encounter, but he suffered a defeat not just at the hands of the heroes, but perhaps more severely, at the hands of the League of Villains. With Shigaraki and crew busting Overhaul out of his confinement by the police, they proceed to cripple him by destroying his limbs and stealing the quirk erasing drug he had on his person. Needless to say, if we ever see this fourth season antagonist again, he’ll be in a VERY different place.

