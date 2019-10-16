My Hero Academia Premiere Explores The Dorm Life of Class 1-A

The return of My Hero Academia got the ball rolling on this brand new series by giving us a recap not just of the characters of the popular franchise, but the events that befell them throughout the previous three seasons. As an investigative reporter follows the students throughout a typical day, we are given a closer look into just what the students of Class 1-A do when they’re not battling against world ending threats or fiendishly mad super villains bent on their destruction. The reporter, Tokuda, has a secret mission however that he keeps close to his chest.

What is so interesting about this episode isn’t just Tokuda’s sleuthing skills as he attempts to figure out who the true heir to All Might is, it’s simply seeing the cast of characters that we’ve come to love live a normal day in their lives, living at UA Academy. Of course, there is training to complete and school work to be done, but seeing them using their quirks in their every day life was a sight to behold. Specifically, Tokoyami using his Dark Shadow to bring his lunch over was a hilarious segment, as was the class becoming ecstatic to receive “meat balls” from All Might toward the latter half.

As the episode continues, we learn that Tokuda, after spending around a day with the students, has managed to figure out just who is the heir apparent to All Might, discussing his findings with Midoriya. Tokuda, himself having a quirk that makes him a “human camera” decides to keep Midoriya’s secret under wraps, not conveying the message back to his newspaper that was looking for the next big scoop.

This most recent episode may have gotten some flack for starting things off with a slow burn episode that both recaps the series to date while simultaneously giving us quiet looks at the lives of Class 1-A’s students, but it still does manage to return us to a world that so many have been missing between seasons.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.