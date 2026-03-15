Chainsaw Man Manga Signals a Major Comeback as the End Draws Near

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 231, released on March 10, 2026, surprised the fandom as the note on the final page stated that the next chapter of the manga would be the final one. Considering how the series has been building toward the end of Part 2, the sudden announcement came as a surprise. Its confirmation was still shocking to fans, especially since the series has often continued in its own unexpected ways. However, this ending appeared definitive, as the narrative itself suggested that there was nothing more left to come.

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The latest chapter sees Denji and Pochita in a conversation, where the latter says he wants Denji to keep living and then eats his own heart, eradicating his existence from the world. While the exact outcome of this action is still unclear, with the chapter confirming that the next issue would be the final one, it seemed that Pochita’s existence was indeed going to disappear. Without Pochita, Denji would not be able to turn into Chainsaw Man, effectively ending the entire premise of the series. However, a couple of hours after its release, the latest chapter redacted the statement that the series would end with the next chapter.

Chainsaw Man’s Latest Issue Removes the Statement About the Series Ending Soon

Image courtesy of Shueisha

While the final pages of Chainsaw Man Chapter 231 initially said, “Final Chapter Coming 3/24!”, the chapter was later updated, with the note edited to simply read “to be continued.” Given how bold the initial statement was, implying that the series was truly coming to an end, the change suggests that the manga might not be ending after all. However, there is no reason to believe that the current part of the manga, Part 2, will continue; rather, the series might return with an entirely new part. It is also important to note that the official post on X by Chainsaw Man’s official account still remains, stating that the next and final chapter will arrive on 3/24.

Nonetheless, the edit to the statement was surely made with a purpose, and the situation will likely become clear after the release of the new chapter later this month. For the time being, however, Chainsaw Man fans have hope that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s antics with the series might still continue. Whether it is with Denji or with an entirely new character in the next part, Chainsaw Man’s return would be welcomed in any form due to Fujimoto’s storytelling, which has been ongoing for more than seven years. Still, it feels like Chainsaw Man may be ending very soon, making its continuation the one thing fans truly want.

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