7 Major Changes Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Made From The Manga

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Almost more than two years after the first season’s debut, Netflix’s One Piece live-action returns with Season 2 on March 10th, 2026. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the live-action adaptation follows the epic journey of Monkey D. Luffy in a different medium. The series isn’t a one-on-one adaptation of the manga, but it stays faithful to Oda’s vision, which is why it’s well-loved even among manga fans. The first season concludes after the Arlong Park Arc, leaving the Loguetown Arc to be adapted in the latest season. Season 2 not only brings Luffy and his crew to Loguetown but also commences their journey in the Grand Line, also known as the Pirate Graveyard.

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Just like the first season, several changes have been made from the manga in order to streamline the multiple plot points, timelines, and improve pacing by cutting out several scenes. On the day of the premiere, Comic Book posted a list of the major changes that the latest season made, but that’s barely scratching the surface, so here’s another list to discuss what’s different.

7) Chopper Doesn’t Use His Rumble Balls

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The rumble balls allow Chopper to shift his forms during battles or just to get him out of tight spots. In the manga, he used it in Drum Island to fight against the villains, but the live-action only mentions it as his “secret” he’s storing inside the jar. While manga fans can easily tell what the secret is, live-action fans will have to wait a while before finding out.

6) Crocus Doesn’t Live Inside Laboon

Image Courtesy of Netflix

One of the most shocking things the Straw Hats witness before arriving in the Grand Line is Crocus living inside Laboon. The crew gets swallowed by the Island Whale and meets Crocus, a doctor and a former pirate. Crocus spent his days at the Reverse Mountain taking care of Laboon and living inside the whale to treat it. However, whether it’s a deliberate choice or a budget restriction, the series surprisingly excluded the detail.

5) Karoo Doesn’t Appear With Vivi

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Princess Vivi is one of the most crucial characters in the Alabasta Saga and is often accompanied by her partner and pet duck Karoo. While Karoo is a delightful character, he still has a minor role, which would explain why Netflix wouldn’t want to spend a lot of effort and budget on his CGI. Instead of introducing him in the second season, Vivi mentions he is back home, which means there is a possibility fans might see him in Season 3.

4) Ace Doesn’t Show Up in Drum Island

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Ace is properly introduced in the Alabasta Saga, he makes a brief appearance on Drum Island shortly before the Straw Hat Pirates arrive there. Ace was looking for Blackbeard and also left a message for Luffy, hoping to reunite with him in Alabasta. Since the Drum Island Arc didn’t reveal his relationship with the protagonist, Ace’s identity remained a mystery for a while.

3) Sanji Opens Up About His Mother to Nami

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The original series only revealed the truth about Sanji’s family on Whole Cake Island. He always kept things to himself before he had to leave the crew after being threatened by his family. However, in the live-action, he opens up about his mother and tells Nami the reason he became a chef in the first place. The scene was emotional and quite different from what manga fans would’ve expected, but it’s a refreshing change to his character.

2) The God Valley Incident Is Brought Up

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The God Valley Incident from 40 years before the pre-time skip was a major event that shook the power dynamic of the world to its core. The incident was first mentioned in the manga after the Wano Country Arc, before glimpses were shown in Egghead. The Elbaph Arc gives fans a full picture of everything that transpired during the fateful day. However, the live-action series uses clever foreshadowing through a casual conversation between Garp and Smoker without revealing too much about the major battle.

1) Nika Is Mentioned Ahead of Time

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Another example of foreshadowing in the live-action is the mention of Nika several arcs before he was supposed to be introduced. Nika has a lot of significance in Elbaph, which is why Dorry and Brogy mention the Sun God’s name during their introduction in the live-action. However, as expected, the details haven’t been revealed in the series yet, creating yet another mystery for live-action fans to discover in the future.

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