Netflix’s One Piece Creator Reveals Favorite Live-Action Changes for Season 2

One Piece made some big changes from the original manga and anime release with Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and the original creator behind it all actually revealed which were his favorite changes. One Piece: Into the Grand Line sets Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats on a new journey through the titular Grand Line, and with it brings them into several new locations with tons of obstacles to get through. But like seen with the first season of the series, Season 2 tackled quite a lot within a short amount of time.

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One Piece: Into the Grand Line took on several major arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, and made some adjustments to the story for the live-action adaptation. Speaking to Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy with One Piece: Into the Grand Line – The Official Podcast for Netflix, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda revealed his favorite changes that the live-action adaptation made for the new episodes. And they are likely going to be big standouts with fans as well.

One Piece Creator Reveals Favorite Live-Action Changes for Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

“In terms of something that changed from the manga, I love the scene where [Iñaki Godoy as Luffy] sing to Laboon,” Oda stated. “That’s a memorable one, for sure. Also, I’m pretty sure the last scene with Chopper turned out well. And Charithra [Chandran] plays a prominent role and give a great performance. That’s worth highlighting.” It seems like Oda’s favorites are also the changes that fans have been pointing out as big successes in the new season as well. Luffy’s new scenes with Laboon have been at the center of a lot of conversation.

Luffy’s new moment with Laboon not only has a few small ways of foreshadowing major events of the future, but also once again highlights how important the Binks’ Brew song is for the franchise on a whole. It was introduced during Laboon’s flashback as part of a secret early introduction for a massively important character who plays more of a role later on, and the connection with Luffy’s own past ended up paying off in a big way. Oda also dug into Chopper’s jump to live-action as well.

One Piece Creator Talks Live-Action Chopper

Courtesy of Netflix

Oda also went into how much Chopper’s design had changed during the production process too, so it’s ultimately great to see him point out that the ending worked out well. Chopper nearly had a more realistic kind of design before Oda noted that he told the team, “They did tend to see Chopper as this living creature at first, concerned about being true to the animal bone structure, for instance, and bringing some realism to his look. So I suggested they think of him as a stuffed toy. If you make him too realistic, it’ll go into uncanny valley. So think of him as a cute plushie.”

Charithra Chandran’s time as Miss Wednesday is also a performance Oda highlights, and it makes a lot of sense as she’s a very integral part of the new episodes. She’s the new addition to the cast that gets the most screen time compared to other newbies as she gears up for a much bigger role coming in the third season, so it’s great to see her received well by the creator along with fans.

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