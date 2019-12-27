Sir Nighteye Unleashes His True Power in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia hasn’t just introduced us to the dangers of the Yakuza under the iron fist of Overhaul, but it has also inspired hope with a bevy of new heroes such as Rock Lock, Bubble Girl, Centipeder, and of course, Sir Nighteye. The former protege to All Might, Nighteye has since managed to create his own agency and become one of the most powerful professional heroes in the game today. While his quirk is the ability to see into the future of any person he touches for a short amount of time, Nighteye seems to have a few other tricks up his sleeve that he showed off in the most recent installment.

As Kirishima and Fat Gum recovered following their deadly battle against two of the Eight Bullets from last week, Nighteye and the other professional heroes tangled with the other members of the Yakuza. With Nighteye and other heroes and police officers alike facing down Twice from the League of Villains and a seemingly revived Rappa, it was time for Sir to reveal his true powers.

After briefly touching Rappa, Sir Nighteye began hurling a few of his trusty “stamps”, the same kind of stamp that he used in his first “battle” with Midoriya as the future Symbol of Peace attempted to join up with his agency. Little did the combination of the Yakuza and the League of Villains realize that Nighteye’s stamps held quite a punch, immediately disabling “Rappa” and changing him back into his true form, revealing an impostor in disguise!

With his Quirk allowing him to anticipate any move that an opponent may throw his way, Nighteye is able to use the combination of his future sight and deadly stamps to defeat almost any enemy, leading him and his colleagues ever closer to taking on Overhaul. Fans of the manga know that Nighteye and the other heroes have quite a challenge ahead of them!

What did you think of Sir Nighteye letting loose? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.