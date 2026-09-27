Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun to Return With New Movie – Watch Teaser

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has just wrapped up its fourth season, and the franchise has confirmed it’s now in the works on coming back with its feature film debut. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has officially kicked off this week as the earliest premieres are starting to hit, and that means it’s time to say goodbye to all of the shows you might have enjoyed over the Summer. Some of the franchises have been airing since earlier this Spring, so it’s a much bigger goodbye for those shows.

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is one such series as it had returned for Season 4 of its run earlier this Spring. With two cours now wrapping up with its final episode of the Summer, the anime has thankfully announced it still has plans to continue. But rather than return for another season of the TV anime series, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has confirmed it’s returning for a new feature film instead. Check out the announcement trailer for it below.

New Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Movie Announced

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has confirmed it’s now working on its first feature film project, but unfortunately there are currently very few concrete details about what to expect or when to expect. Release window or date details have yet to be announced, nor has it been revealed what potential production staff or voice cast will be attached to the new movie as of this time. This also means any potential word on an international release is much further off from this point too. But it will be tackling a brand new story, however.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has confirmed that this new feature film will have a story not seen in the original manga or prior anime releases. One recent trend of anime feature films has been adapting the manga materials into a feature film release instead of more TV anime episodes, so thankfully that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case here. For now, it’s best to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first four seasons so far now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

What’s Next for Iruma-Kun?

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 officially capped off Iruma and the Misfit Class’ first year in school, and the final episode saw them officially kick off their second year. They’ve been made a target from the rest of the underworld due to how much they have been accomplishing in such a short time, and it’s clear that their challenges are going to be much harsher from now on. Which is what we’re certainly going to see first hand with this new feature film.

That’s not all that’s in the works for the franchise either. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is officially celebrating the 10th anniversary of Osamu Nishi’s original manga debut in 2027, and there’s even a new spinoff anime in the works. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition is an alternate universe where Iruma is adopted into a mafia family instead, and will be coming our way sometime next year.

There’s lots to be excited for, but what are you hoping to see from the Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!